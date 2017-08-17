Baby still in critical condition after authorities say he was hurt by his father

A baby boy from Evansville is in critical condition after authorities say he was hurt by his father.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville baby critically hurt, father arrested]

21-year old Brandon Hutchinson is in the Vanderburgh County Jail charged with neglect of a dependent.

Investigators say Hutchinson told authorities he did not know how the child got the injuries. Family members tell us the baby is being treated at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.

Hutchinson's first court appearance is set for Monday.

