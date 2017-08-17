KSP to have extra troopers in western KY for eclipse

Kentucky State Police will have triple the troopers in western Kentucky for the solar eclipse (WFIE)

Troopers said they'll be patrolling interstates 69 and 24, the Pennyrile Parkway, and Western Kentucky Parkway, as well as the main highway through Hopkinsville.

KSP trooper Sean Wint said drivers will not be permitted to stop on the side of the road to watch the eclipse.

If you're headed to western Kentucky, plan ahead.

"We're telling people to treat it like a snow storm, so we're expecting some pretty excessive delays," KSP Trooper Sean Wint said. "Bring a cooler with some food, some water, and arrive as early as possible, stay as long as you can, and leave late so you won't be fighting all that traffic."

KSP will also be providing security at the main viewing locations in Hopkinsville and Madisonville.

They encourage visitors to report any activity they see that may look suspicious to their troopers or other law enforcement agencies set up around the area.

