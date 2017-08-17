Coroner gives new information on Burdette Park drowning investigation

We have new information on a drowning at Burdette Park Pool that happened in July.

[PREVIOUS: Drowning investigation continues after 5-yr-old boy found floating face down at Burdette Park]

The Vanderburgh County coroner told us 5-year-old Seth Fulkerson's death has been ruled as drowning.

He told us they didn't find any other medical condition that may have contributed to his death.

Fulkerson was found face down in the pool last month.

Authorities said first responders and lifeguards immediately began giving him CPR.

He was taken to Deaconess where he died.

Park officials said this is the first time someone has drowned in 55 years.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.