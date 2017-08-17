EPD: Man in jail after sexually assaulting girl who was walking with friends

An Evansville man is in jail after police say he sexually assaulted a girl who was walking with friends.

The juvenile told police she was walking with a group in the area of Indiana Street and Willow Road around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said 36-year-old Roy Rodriguez came up to the girl, grabbed her crotch, and took off running.

Police said Rodriguez ran from them when they approached him.

He was arrested after a short chase.

Police said he told them he was drunk.

They also found paint thinner in his sock.

He's facing charges of sexual battery, resisting, and public intoxication.

