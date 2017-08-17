EPD: Man in jail after sexually assaulting girl who was walking with friends

Kentucky State Police will have triple the troopers in western Kentucky for the solar eclipse.More >>
Kentucky State Police will have triple the troopers in western Kentucky for the solar eclipse.More >>
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has brought emergency management agencies together to prepare in case of a large-scale disaster.More >>
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has brought emergency management agencies together to prepare in case of a large-scale disaster.More >>
A baby boy from Evansville is in critical condition after authorities say he was hurt by his father.More >>
A baby boy from Evansville is in critical condition after authorities say he was hurt by his father.More >>
We have new information on a drowning at Burdette Park Pool that happened in July.More >>
We have new information on a drowning at Burdette Park Pool that happened in July.More >>
The juvenile told police she was walking with a group in the area of Indiana Street and Willow Road around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.More >>
The juvenile told police she was walking with a group in the area of Indiana Street and Willow Road around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.More >>
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.More >>
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.More >>
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."More >>
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.More >>
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.More >>
Viewing of the solar eclipse will require protective eye wear.More >>
Viewing of the solar eclipse will require protective eye wear.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>