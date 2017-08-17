Evansville's Rathbone Retirement Community closing

The Historic Rathbone Retirement Community in downtown Evansville is closing after nearly 30 years.

Owners say it was a tough decision and certainly not what they wanted to do, but with so many other facilities like Rathbone in the area, it forced them to close.

The residents were notified on Tuesday that the retirement community would be closing. They now have until the end of the month to pack up, but the owners tell us, the 34 people living here have other places to go.

Although the future of the building is undecided, with it being in the downtown area, other people living in the area say they like having the retirement community but will adjust to the new things coming to the neighborhood.

