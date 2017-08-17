Evansville retirement community closing, residents have 30 days

Rathbone Retirement Community in Evansville is closing.

Property owner Charles Ludwyck confirmed the closure to 14 News, but he didn't know a timeline.

Family members told us they got word this week that they would have 30 days to find a new place to go.

Ludwyck said the facility has always been a costly thing operate.

It's been around for 30 years.

Owners tell the decision was a hard one to make, and their number one concern is finding their residents a new home.

