Evansville retirement community closing, residents have 30 days

Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Rathbone Retirement Community in Evansville is closing.

Property owner Charles Ludwyck confirmed the closure to 14 News, but he didn't know a timeline. 

Family members told us they got word this week that they would have 30 days to find a new place to go. 

Ludwyck said the facility has always been a costly thing operate.

It's been around for 30 years. 

Owners tell the decision was a hard one to make, and their number one concern is finding their residents a new home. 

