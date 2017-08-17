Students move in at USI for new semester

It's a big day for students at USI. Tons of them are now moving in with everything they need for the school year.

USI gave us a packing list of recommended items for apartments and residence halls.

It includes cleaning supplies, crock pots, extra bedding and cleaning supplies.

You can't bring in wireless routers, wireless printers, or window A/C units.

Window blinds, a dinner table and chairs, and dressers are some of the items the school will provide.

Students checked in at the Physical Activities Center, where a lot of work is happening on a $66 million expansion and renovation of the PAC.

Crews will add 200,000 square feet of space as well as updates to the existing facility.

Right now, crews are working on Phase 1 of the project. This includes a 4,300 seat basketball arena, a kinesiology and sport lab, new concessions.

The existing pool will be removed during this phase and replaced with an aquatic facility.

School officials say this shouldn't disrupt traffic too much, and they have some great news for drivers.

University Boulevard is back open after a bunch of work this summer, making it even easier for students and staff to get where they need to be this fall.

The first day of classes for USI is Monday. That's also the same day of the total solar eclipse.

USI is hosting an viewing party on the quad from 11:30 to 2:30 for students.

