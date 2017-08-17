Reitz Home gears up for 25th murder mystery event

The Reitz home is getting ready for one of their biggest fundraisers, the 25th Reitz home mystery: Murder on Main St.

Well-known people in Evansville act out a real, unsolved mystery that happened in town.

This year's goes back to murder that happened in 1907, when the body of a 38-year-old woman was found beaten to death in the safe at R&G Furniture on Main Street, where she worked as a bookkeeper.

Those attending the murder mystery will walk through each room at the Reitz Home and listen to actors talking to one-another about the murder.

It's all orchestrated by Kelley Course, who has been writing the plays for past 9 years using real testimony from newspaper articles.

He said it's something he's always enjoyed.

"I think what makes them interesting and I think why people come see them in large numbers is because number one, they're real stories," said Course. "These are real people who lived here, they're real people who existed and the things you hear them say about 90-percent of them are actual quotes."

"I enjoy working working with all these people," said Reitz home director Matt Rowe. "The actors, the playwright, we have a great committee that puts this event together and yes, it's very satisfying now that is has all come together."

The event is this Saturday at 6:00 P.M.

Tickets are $75 per person.

That includes the performance following a cast party after, food, and cash bar.

To make a reservation, call the Reitz home at 812-426-1871.

