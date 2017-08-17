Coming up on Sunrise: Move-in day at USI, no big winner for Powerball, strong storms possible

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

Students start moving back in at USI this morning. We have a crew heading there.

No big winner, Powerball jackpot climbs to $510 million.

Today there is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms as high temps reach the mid to upper 80's. The primary storm threats include vivid lightning, downpours, and brief damaging winds. Most of the storms will end by early this evening. Friday through the weekend will feature dry weather as high temps will settle in the mid to upper 80's. Eclipse day, expect skies becoming partly sunny by afternoon with an isolated storm possible. High temps in the lower 90's with a heat index near 100.