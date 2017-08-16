Players Club rezoning meeting will continue for 3rd night

Another night of emotional testimony on the future of a former golf course in Henderson.More >>
Police were looking for Kirchner late Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of Madison St. We're told he was wanted on charges of sodomy and sexual abuse.More >>
How are you going to celebrate the total solar eclipse? Or better yet, how are you going to make sure you remember it?More >>
The ribbon has been cut and Monday, August 21 will be the grand opening of Deaconess' new clinic at Green River and Lynch.More >>
With less than week until the historic event, now is a good time to take your glasses out and make sure they are safe.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
