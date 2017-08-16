Reitz panthers hoping to capture another win

We continue our Countdown to Touchdown Live with a preview of the Reitz Panthers.

Last season they went 11-and-2 winning their 16th sectional title, and this year they are hoping to capture their 17th.

The team will look very strong defensively with senior Joey Diekmann leading the 4-3 D which only allowed 17 points and 255 yards a game.

Their backfield is where they are shining right now with four guys ready to step up at any given moment.

Among them are Da'Zuian, Sargent Noah Jones, and Carter Schnarr who combined for 36 touchdowns last season, and their passing game will be led by Wide receiver Isaiah Dunham who had 28 catches and 10 TDs last year.

All of that experience is huge and is giving their young quarterbacks Ryan Kassel and Eli Weitop Confidence as they are both battling to fill the shoes of Reid Mahan

