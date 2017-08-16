Solar eclipse remembered through time capsule

How are you going to celebrate the total solar eclipse? Or better yet, how are you going to make sure you remember it?

We were back in Hopkinsville in the heart of totality and learned one way the whole community can remember it.

At the Pennyroyal Area Museum, they're making sure the experience of the total solar eclipse lasts longer than a few minutes.

"There's so much tense excitement in the community right now," said Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville Christian County.

The museum is getting on it too.

With such a historic event for the community, they wanted to find a way to celebrate it but also remember it again later.

"We've got everything from merchandise being produced and memorabilia being produced," Keller said. "We've gathered articles and different newspaper sources that have been written about the eclipse. We even have a bowling ball."

Now, 14 News is included in the mix. All of those things will go into the capsule. Plus, they're also asking visitors to fill out a questionnaire that they're going to put in there too.

The capsule won't be sealed shut until after the eclipse has passed.

"We didn't want a time capsule that said an eclipse was coming," Keller continued. "We wanted on that said it was coming, it was here, and here's what happened after."

Once it closes, it won't be opened again until the next eclipse.

It will be near our area again, in seven years.

"We thought that would be a good time and a good way to celebrate our eclipse by celebrating a current one," she said.

The goal is to have fun.

You can still donate an item to the time capsule or fill out a questionnaire in person or online.

They'll also have a ceremony when the capsule is sealed. You can find out more by clicking here.

