N. Gibson School Corp. proposes future projects

The ribbon has been cut and Monday, August 21 will be the grand opening of Deaconess' new clinic at Green River and Lynch.More >>
With less than week until the historic event, now is a good time to take your glasses out and make sure they are safe.More >>
A 14 News update on a story we brought you on Monday. A Confederate monument outside the Daviess County Courthouse has been the talk of the town after the events in Charlottesville.More >>
North Gibson Superintendent, Dr. Brian Harmon, said they've just rolled out a campaign of preliminary designs for nearly $20 million in projects.More >>
Students in the North Gibson School Corporation will have to watch the eclipse from inside their classrooms.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
A 24-year-old Lexington County man will also be charged in connection with a woman charged with restraining and abandoning her daughter.More >>
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.More >>
The Thomasville Police Chief Troy Rich announced at a prayer vigil on Wednesday that the driver of a golf cart, who drove toward protesters, has been arrested.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.More >>
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Atlanta Falcons' brand-new home stadium will only be open for one game this season.More >>
North Charleston Police are investigating a possible case of child abuse at a church daycare after a video surfaced on Facebook.More >>
