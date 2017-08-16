N. Gibson School Corp. proposes future projects

The North Gibson School Corporation is looking ahead, rolling out their capital improvements campaign.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Harmon said the campaign helps narrow in on what they'd like to achieve in the next several years. Harmon said they've rolled out a campaign of preliminary designs for nearly $20 million in projects.

"What do we think we need? What do we think our students need to adequately address their security their safety, their educational opportunities, both in the classroom and outside the classroom," he said.

Harmon explained one of the bigger projects includes an almost $5 million dollar addition to Princeton Community Primary School North.

This addition would bring in the kindergarten students who are now at Princeton Community Primary School South downtown.

"That gains us efficiencies in transportation, in food service, and security: a variety of issues," added Harmon.

These plans also include renovations to the middle school's HVAC system, gym, and classrooms.

Harmon said they also plan to build a field house and a baseball complex.

Harmon said they're proposing building a new administration building and bus barn on school property.

Harmon explained the funding for these projects could come from the school's capital projects funds while others projects could be funded with bonds.

