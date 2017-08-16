Petition sparks conversation about Confederate monument outside Daviess Co. Courthouse

A 14 News update on a story we brought you on Monday.

A Confederate monument outside the Daviess County Courthouse has been the talk of the town after the events in Charlottesville. A petition, phone calls, and emails are fostering conversation throughout the community.

The petition to remove the Confederate Monument outside the Daviess County Courthouse has been floating around online since Monday, and it is up to over 1,200 signatures.

Daviess County Judge/Executive Al Mattingly tells us he has been receiving phone calls from people of both opinions, and that it has really opened the door to a conversation in their community.

"The majority of the calls that I've received so far have said leave the statue up," says Mattingly. "I've had some calls, a couple calls, that have been very eloquent in their request to take it down."

He tells us he does not take one side or another, but that he is here to represent the community. He says he is proud that the conversation has been respectful on both sides.

Mattingly says, "I absolutely love the discussion that's going on because it's a great engagement, civic engagement, as long as it remains civil, as long we remain respectful. I think when it goes in the opposite direction is when it becomes injurious to the whole argument on either side."

Mattingly tells us he is happy to hear the opinions of anyone in the community, including those who signed the petition.

He says nothing will happen unless someone brings their concerns in front of the Daviess County Fiscal Court.

