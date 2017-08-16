Group of residents hoping to bring dog park to Warrick Co.

Dog Lovers in Warrick County could soon have a fun place to take your animals.

A group of residents in Boonville is to build a dog park near the old abandoned Brackenridge Park in Boonville.

Organizers say if plans go through, this would be the only dog park in Warrick County.

The park would cost about $20,000 to build, mostly for fencing, water fountains, and waste stations.

Organizers say they'd like to see an agility course and benches added as well. It would be called Barkinridge Dog Park and include separate sections for big and small dogs. A logo for the park was created on Wednesday.

Organizers say members of the parks board like the idea, but want to be sure other people in the community do as well.

If it happens, the dog park would be free.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help with the costs.

The idea is being brought to the parks board meeting again for further discussion on August 28th. We're told other residents have proposed building a skate park in that same area.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.