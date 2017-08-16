Central bears have plenty of preseason hype

North Gibson Superintendent, Dr. Brian Harmon, said they've just rolled out a campaign of preliminary designs for nearly $20 million in projects.More >>
Students in the North Gibson School Corporation will have to watch the eclipse from inside their classrooms.More >>
North Side School in Fairfield, Illinois starts this Friday and teachers are hard at work making sure their classrooms are ready for the kids.More >>
A 14 News update on a story we brought you on Monday. A Confederate monument outside the Daviess County Courthouse has been the talk of the town after the events in Charlottesville.More >>
Tensions ran high as residents hoped to learn the fate of an abandoned golf course in Henderson.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Atlanta Falcons' brand-new home stadium will only be open for one game this season.More >>
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.More >>
Cedar Point has announced what they are planning to do in the area that used to house the Mean Streak, and it's going to break some records.More >>
A Tifton mother and her lawyer have filed a civil suit against Amelia Stripling, a former Tift County pre-school teacher who was caught on camera in March of 2016 kneeing a student in the back.More >>
Viewing of the solar eclipse will require protective eye wear.More >>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.More >>
