Central bears have plenty of preseason hype

The high school football season is now three days away and counting.

We continue our previews with a look at the Central Bears who have plenty of preseason hype.

As they should after posting a 9-and-2 record last season, their best since 20-10.

They have 20 starters back this season, and their offense is looking Mighty explosive.

They have five guys back on the offensive line and Brennon Harper as their minister of offense who has put tons of work in this off-season and head coach Andy Owen said they have complete and total trust in his abilities.

They have key returners in the back field like Tor'Jon Evans who had 214 carries for 1,640 yards last season and 14 touchdowns, and then their receivers: two seniors Reeder Pennel and Keon Jones, as well as Junior Jamir Simpson and all, are ready to make some big plays.

The team told us it's not just their offense that that is looking good early on, it's also their defense.

It appears they may have the total package.

