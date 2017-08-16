Pool numbers and revenue up from last year

Total revenue and attendance numbers for city pools this summer were up.

Revenue increased by about 25 percent, while attendance numbers went up about 10 percent.

Even numbers for swim teams and group pool rentals saw an increase.

The main reason for the good numbers? Weather, which was mainly sunny and dry in July.

"Midway through the summer, the weather had been incredible this year as I mentioned to the board of directors," said Brian Holtz, the executive director of the Evansville Parks Department. "Today, three days out of the summer were only lost because of rain. You compare that to 2016 when in July we lost either 16 or 18 days because of rain."

Holtz said no major improvements or construction is planned for any of the city pools this offseason.

