Eclipse glasses unavailable at EVPL

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library regrets to inform the public that we are unable to offer eclipse glasses.

Responding to recent inquiries and the press release by NASA, the staff at EVPL discussed the possibility of obtaining glasses to be distributed to the public. As a public library, we believe it is within our best interest to offer access to this rare event. Therefore, a number of glasses were ordered with the intent to be distributed, free of charge, to the public.

After ordering the glasses last week, EVPL has since learned that, despite our best effort to have obtained certified glasses, we are now unable to confirm that the glasses are certified.

While we are unable to make eclipse glasses available, the health and well-being of our patrons and community is at the forefront of our thoughts. With the demand to witness the event high, we would like to express our strongest hope that others will ensure their glasses are certified and capable of safely viewing the eclipse.

For more information on safe viewing, we recommend the public visit https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/safety.

Courtesy Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library