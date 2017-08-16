Ribbon cutting held for grand opening of new Deaconess clinic

The ribbon has been cut, and Monday, August 21 will be the grand opening of Deaconess' new clinic at Green River and Lynch.

The clinic will be the new office for current Deaconess physicians Anthony Inzerello, Steed Jackson and Craig Haseman, as well as nurse practitioners Rhonda Klueg-Slater and Tammy Ransom.

Jackson, Haseman, and Inzerello are familiar with each other since they had their residency together and are thrilled with the opportunity to have the new facility.

It will be built with the capability to house three more physicians at the site sometime in the future.

