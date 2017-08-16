Newburgh PD receives $1,000 grant, will to K9 program

Police said the money will go toward the K9 program which is completely funded by donations (WFIE)

The Newburgh Police Department is now $1,000 richer thanks to a grant from Lefler Collision and Glass Repair Center.

The body shop presented the department with the check on Wednesday.

Police said the money will go toward the K9 program which is completely funded by donations.

Officials said the money will be used for everything from purchasing new dogs, to training, and equipment K9 handlers might need.

Lefler's CEO said they enjoy giving back to the community and support local first responders.

The department says the K9 unit is a very important part of their operation and can be used for some many different things within the department.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.