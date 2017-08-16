Toyota to deliver glasses to Gibson Co. School Corps.

The first batch of glasses didn't come with a confirmation letter that showed they met safety specifications (WFIE)

Toyota will still be delivering eclipse glasses to Gibson County schools.

The first batch of glasses didn't come with a confirmation letter that showed they met safety specifications.

We spoke to Karen Johnston with Toyota.

She said Toyota was told by the company who made the first batch of eclipse glasses the glasses met safety requirements.

When one of the schools asked Toyota for a letter confirming they were safe, the company couldn't provide it, so they returned them and went with a different company that could.

Johnston said they've overnighted the shades and will be delivering them on Friday.

She said the student's safety is extremely important to them, so ordering more was no problem.

"To take an extra precaution and ensure the safety of all the students in the Gibson County community, we placed a second full order and confirmed and verified we had met all the safety requirements and received a verification letter," she told us.

Despite Toyota getting a safety confirmation on the glasses, one Gibson County School still won't be participating.

