Nunn heading back to affiliated baseball after brief Evansville stint

After an impressive debut last Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs have signed left-handed pitcher Chris Nunn.

“Couldn’t be happier for Chris getting this opportunity with the World Champion Cubs,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “He was special as his first start showed and we wish him the best of luck.”

On Aug. 9, Nunn struck out nine Florence batters as he allowed two runs-one earned-off three hits in five innings. After the first two batters he faced reached base, Nunn regrouped to strike out the next seven in a row. Through three innings, Nunn had eight strikeouts.

Nunn had a 1.80 ERA with Evansville in one start and he’ll be assigned to the Cubs’ Double-A affiliate (Tennessee Smokies of the Southern League) immediately.

A Cordova, Tenn. native, Nunn was drafted in the 24th round of the 2012 MLB Amateur Draft by the San Diego Padres. He spent four years in the Padres’ organization and also spent time with the Brewers’ organization earlier this season.

Nunn has a 4.01 career ERA in affiliated baseball with a 20-4 record. His best season came in 2013 with the Fort Wayne TinCaps of the Midwest League, where he went 8-2 with a 2.77 ERA.

Nunn joins Matt Wivinis (Yankees), Ryan Atkinson (Diamondbacks), Tyler Vail (Diamondbacks) and Max Duval (Marlins) as former Otter pitchers signed and still active with affiliated organizations since 2016.

Evansville returns home to Bosse Field Friday when the team partners with the city’s “E is for Everyone” campaign. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and gates will open an hour before.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

