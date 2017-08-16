Nunn heading back to affiliated baseball after brief Evansville stint

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library regrets to inform the public that we are unable to offer eclipse glasses.More >>
The ribbon has been cut and Monday, August 21 will be the grand opening of Deaconess' new clinic at Green River and Lynch.More >>
The Newburgh Police Department is now $1,000 richer thanks to a grant from Lefler Collision and Glass Repair Center.More >>
The first batch of glasses didn't come with a confirmation letter that showed they met safety specifications.More >>
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the new track located near Owensboro Middle School.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.More >>
The Great American Eclipse is only a few days away! On Monday the 21st, the sun will be significantly obscured by the moon.More >>
A woman accused of biting an elderly woman to death now faces a murder charge.More >>
