Teachers at North Side School prepping classrooms for kids

Some students in the Tri-State still haven't gotten back to school.

North Side School in Fairfield, Illinois starts this Friday and teachers are hard at work making sure their classrooms are ready for the kids.

This will be Krista Lewis' first year as a teacher, and she's planning on making it a special one.

From bean bag chairs to rugs and mats, kids won't be restricted to just a table and chair anymore. Lewis hopes these seating arrangements help students learn in their own way. Since it's only her first year though, it's taken a lot of prep work getting ready.

"I've brought furniture in especially because I'm doing different seating," Lewis said. Especially with it being the first year, a lot of teachers already have stuff in their classrooms but as a first year teacher it takes a little time to get it up and going."

Jasper, Wayne City and Geff Elementary schools all get back to class at the end of the week as well.

