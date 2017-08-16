Affidavit: Mother left child alone outside Walmart because 'he was acting up'

An Evansville woman is in jail after police say she left her child alone outside a Walmart.

36-year-old Crystal Streeter is charged with neglect of a dependant.

Police say she left her 6-year-old in a cart for at least twenty minutes alone outside the Walmart on Burkhardt. Officers say Streeter told them he was acting up inside the store so she took him outside.

The child was placed in the custody of her cousin who was with her at the time.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.