Evansville baby critically hurt, father arrested

An Evansville baby has "possible life ending" injuries according to police.

His father, Brandon Hutchinson, is charged with neglect.

Officers were called to the hospital Monday afternoon.

They say Hutchinson had been watching the baby at his apartment on Fairway Drive.

The child's mother was at work.

He denies knowing how the baby was hurt.

Officers say he admitted to dropping the baby on the bed in the past when he was upset.

During his interview, police say Hutchinson lacked emotion and never showed any signs of concern.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.