Henderson apartment building catches fire

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Source: Henderson Fire Department Source: Henderson Fire Department
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Fire crews were called to a Henderson apartment building.

It happened a little before noon at Chapelwood Place Apartments.

Fire officials say a small fire broke out in the wall during some maintenance.

They were on scene for about 45 minutes.

Officials say there is minor damage. 

