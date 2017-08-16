Morgue trailer not coming to Daviess Co. after all

Plans for a morgue trailer in Daviess County have been put on hold.

Coroner Jess Jones said they did open bids for the project, but they all came in higher than expected.

For now, a refrigerated morgue trailer will not be added.

Jones says it could be brought up again in the future.

Last month, we told you about the plan. County officials wanted to trailer in case of a mass causality event.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.