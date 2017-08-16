Morgue trailer not coming to Daviess Co. after all

It happened a little before noon at Chapelwood Place Apartments.More >>
Students in the North Gibson School Corporation will have to watch the eclipse from inside their classrooms.More >>
Coroner Jess Jones said they did open bids for the project, but they all came in higher than expected.More >>
Schools in Wabash County returned back to school Wednesday, and Mt. Carmel High School and Junior High are all under one roof.More >>
One person is hurt after a rollover crash on the Pennyrile Parkway. It happened around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday south of Madisonville.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.More >>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.More >>
Originally diagnosed as a knee contusion, Breaux actually has a fractured fibula and will miss 4-6 weeks.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
City crews arrived at the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument late Tuesday evening with supplies after Birmingham Mayor William Bell ordered the Linn Park structure covered earlier in the day.More >>
