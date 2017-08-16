Evansville and Owensboro studios out of solar eclipse glasses

Many of you have heard we're giving away a small quantity of Day of Darkness glasses this evening.

Unfortunately, we are all out of glasses at both the Evansville and Owensboro studio locations.

If you buy eclipse glasses, make sure they meet the NASA requirements.

Click here to watch it live.

We'll also have a dedicated camera on the eclipse. You'll be able to see it here and on our Facebook page.

All of our Day of Darkness coverage leading up to the big event can be found here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.