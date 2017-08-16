Eclipse glasses available Wednesday night at 14 News

Many of you have heard we're giving away a small quantity of Day of Darkness glasses this evening. Here are some of the details of the event.

IMPORTANT: There are only 500 glasses at each location and a limit of two per car. No early birds.

5:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. while supplies last.

It will be at the Evansville studio at 1115 Mt. Auburn Rd. and the Owensboro studio at Smothers Park.

Hope to see you here. Stay in your car and be prepared to be in traffic as we know the demand is high.

Team coverage of the total solar eclipse begins Monday on 14 News Sunrise.

Click here to watch it live.

We'll also have a dedicated camera on the eclipse. You'll be able to see it here and on our Facebook page.

All of our Day of Darkness coverage leading up to the big event can be found here.

