Mt. Carmel High School and Junior High merge for first day of school

Schools in Wabash County returned back to school Wednesday.

Mount Carmel High School and Mount Carmel Junior High are now under one roof at the high school.

To help eveyone move in smoothly, the high school and junior high hallways are separated, so for the most part, there will not be an overlap in schools.

They've also added space through construction.

Both principals for the high school and junior high said this will be a learning process but they feel good about this change.

"We've been doing a lot of construction work just to make this kind of our building," said MCJHS principal Steve Holt. "Locker rooms and stuff like that. and so it's been a good process. I've been happy. it went better than I thought."

"The high school even started this before anyone else because we had to get, for a lack of better terms, we had to get out of the way, so the junior high could move in," said MCHS principal Jake Newkirk. "But there was space for us to move and everyone settled into theirs before the school year even ended so for the high school, for our faculty and staff, a lot of it is unchanged for many of our people."

Principal Newkirk said they collaborated with city officials and law enforcement to not only plan what's going on in the hallways but how drop-off and pick-up will go.

