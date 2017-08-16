Garth Brooks playing Indy in October

For the first time in 21 years, Garth Brooks is returning to Indianapolis.

His wife, Trisha Yearwood, will join him for the show Oct. 7, at Bankers Life Fiedlhouse.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 25 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

There is an 8 ticket limit.

All sales will be on Ticketmaster's website or by phone. There will be no box office sales.

With fees, tickets will be $74.98 each.

