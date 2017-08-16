North Gibson students might have to view eclipse inside

Students in the North Gibson School Corporation might have to watch the eclipse from inside their classrooms.

North Gibson Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Eric Goggins said that Toyota couldn't confirm that the glasses they received are ISO certified.

Goggins says that means North Gibson students will not be allowed outside to view the eclipse Monday.

Instead, they may have the opportunity to view the NASA live stream in the classroom.

Toyota officials tell us they are providing glass to all three Gibson County School Corporations.

They say one corporation asked for a certification letter, but it wasn't provided by the specific vendor they used.

As a precaution, they say glasses from another vendor were ordered.

Toyota officials say the shipment should be in Friday and then delivered to schools.

We are checking back in to North Gibson Schools to see if Toyota's clarification will change their decision.

Our live coverage of the solar eclipse starts Monday.

