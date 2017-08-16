Man arrested last week for propositioning Jasper officer back in jail

The Jasper man facing several charges after police say he offered an officer money for a sex act, has been arrested again.

Police say Tuesday night, they were called to the Citgo gas station on the north side of town.

They say John Layman was intoxicated, belligerent, and yelling a the clerk.

Officers say it was the third time he had been at the gas station throughout the day, and each time he acted the same way.

Police say Layman continued to act belligerent during his arrest.

He's charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Just last week, police say Layman was arrested after falsely reporting to 911 he was being held hostage.

They say as he was being taken to jail, Layman offered an officer $100 to perform a sex act.

