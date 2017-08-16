Watch now on Sunrise: Feels like 100, White Nationalists may rally in Kentucky

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

STEAMY: It will be humid today, with a rare heat index between 97 and 101 this afternoon through early this evening. We could see relief in the form of scattered thunderstorms this morning and again this afternoon with high temps in the upper 80's. Byron will also look ahead to Monday's eclipse forecast.

KENTUCKY COULD BE NEXT: The white nationalist group that organized the weekend rally in Charlottesville has reportedly set their sights on Lexington.

Mayor Jim Gray is moving forward with his plans to remove two confederate statues in the city, even as governor Matt Bevin warned that doing that would set a dangerous precedent. The Traditionalist Worker Party announced plans to hold a rally in Lexington, but didn't set a date.

