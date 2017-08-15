Planning Commission hopeful for rezoning decision on Wednesday after hearing both sides

Tensions ran high as residents hoped to learn the fate of an abandoned golf course in Henderson.More >>
The solar eclipse is the talk of the town in Madisonville, and restaurant workers are preparing to be slammed with customers.More >>
An update on the murder of Halee Rathgeber.More >>
It happened Tuesday evening around 5:20 in the 800 block of Powell Street.More >>
The woman Ohio County deputies say kidnapped and robbed her father is out of the hospital and now in jail.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
State and federal drug enforcement agents have arrested six Mississippi healthcare professionals, including a doctor and his medical assistant, on felony drug charges, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.More >>
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >>
A Tifton mother and her lawyer have filed a civil suit against Amelia Stripling, a former Tift County pre-school teacher who was caught on camera in March of 2016 kneeing a student in the back.More >>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
