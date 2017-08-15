Huskies head coach optimistic heading into 2017 season

The North Huskies come in as maybe one of the youngest teams in the Tri-State.

Gang Green returns only two players on offense, and four guys on defense. But, head coach Bret Szabo remains optimistic, saying it's one of his best off-seasons, his team's ever had.

Despite the youth, Szabo says numbers are up in the program, which is huge, as they look for guys to step up and earn those starting spots, that are up for grabs. One key player lost to graduation, was do-everything play-maker, Shawn Coane, who accounted for over half the teams yards and half the team's touchdowns.

The Huskies kick off their season on the road against Princeton, at 7 p.m.

