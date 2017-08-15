Attorney for man accused in murder of USI student trying to get initial statement thrown out

An update on the murder of Halee Rathgeber.

Isaiah Hagan is accused of killing Rathgeber back in April. She was found shot in the head at a soccer field in Warrick County.

[Prosecutors seeking life sentence for man accused of killing USI student]

Prosecutor Mike Perry tells 14 News that Hagan's attorney, Mark Phillips, wants Hagan's initial statement to police thrown out. Phillips is arguing that Hagan wasn't properly read his rights. Perry disagrees.

Perry said he expects the judge to make a decision sometime in September.

