Woman accused of robbing her father in jail after being released from hospital

It happened Tuesday evening around 5:20 in the 800 block of Powell Street.More >>
The woman Ohio County deputies say kidnapped and robbed her father is out of the hospital and now in jail.More >>
A Princeton family is recovering after a fire destroyed their home on on Outer Lake Road in Gibson County late Monday afternoon.More >>
Wabash Schools go back to class Wednesday morning. While teachers tell us they're ready, the superintendent says they need state funding.More >>
Perry County officials are working on a five-year parks master plan and they want input from residents.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Protesters greeted Trump's New York homecoming with signs bearing messages like "stop the hate, stop the lies" and chanting "shame, shame, shame" and "not my president!"More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.More >>
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.More >>
