Woman accused of robbing her father in jail after being released from hospital

The woman Ohio County deputies say kidnapped and robbed her father is out of the hospital and now in jail.

[PREVIOUS: Ohio Co. father, son allegedly tied up by daughter and son-in law, speaks exclusively to 14 News]

Emily Herrin and her husband Ronald are facing several charges after deputies learned they tied up her dad, Ronnie Leach and his son, locked them in a bedroom closet and then stole Leach's car and cash.

Deputies say the pair then drove to Indiana to buy heroin.

We're told Leach's father stopped by the next day at the home in Beaver Dam and found them tied up. They say Emily and Ronald were both passed out on a bed.

They were taken to the hospital to recover from a heroin overdose. That was last Thursday. Emily was released Tuesday.

We're told Ronald is still in the hospital.

