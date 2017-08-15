Lack of state funding may leave Wabash Schools faculty without pay

Wabash Schools go back to class Wednesday morning. While teachers tell us they're ready, the superintendent says they need state funding.

Mt. Carmel Elementary School Teacher Meredith Alka says, "It's a fear."

Alka knows what could happen if the Illinois State House of Representatives doesn't vote yes on Wednesday. Teachers like her may not get paid when the money runs out in September. A yes vote would give Wabash Schools the funding they say they need.

"Several families are dependent on two incomes. That's definitely something that I think all of us are concerned about because we don't know the outcome of our future right now," says Alka.

No one knows what will happen if state money doesn't come through and the district's borrowed funds run out. Wabash Superintendent Tim Buss says their current funds are expected to last through September. Buss tells us that the district has maxed out its short term lending limit at $2.6 million. Schools will get local tax money, but not until at least November. So, now he's trying to figure out what happens in between.

Buss says, "We don't have a solution yet. We're hoping that we don't have to have one and that the state will come through with the state aid. It's too early to put a scare in our community and our parents and our students."

While Buss tells me he's hopeful, he says the district is already working on a plan to keep the doors in case that funding doesn't come through. Alka tells us that teachers are just focusing on what's best for students.

Alka says, "We're going to come in and try to teach the kids the best that we can with the money that we do have right now. I strongly feel that District 348 teachers go above and beyond anyways to make sure that the kids are going to have the things that they need."

