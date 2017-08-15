Community comes together to help family after fire destroys home

A Princeton family is recovering after a fire destroyed their home on on Outer Lake Road in Gibson County on Monday.

The homeowner, Nick Beloat, said fortunately no one was home at the time of the fire and that it is a huge blessing that everyone is safe. Beloat explained he helps coach football at Princeton Community Middle School and was at practice when he heard about the fire.

Beloat said when he drove up his driveway, he couldn't believe his eyes.

"I couldn't ask for a better community," explained Beloat. "Neighbors, family, friends -- I mean we had clothes at my mom and dads when we got there piled up for us, toothbrushes were there I mean we had a living room full of stuff people had brought."

Penny Goddard is one of the people setting up fundraisers to help the Beloat family,like she's done with other families many times before. Goddard said almost 15 years ago, her daughter died in a car accident just before she was supposed to go to college.

She explained the community support her family received was overwhelming, and it really help her through one of the hardest times in her life. Now, whenever a local family is in need, she steps up to help lend a helping hand.

"And our community came up and wrapped their arms around us and really pulled us from a dark place and we learned at that time the meaning of pay it forward,' said Goddard. "So my husband and I decided when we can we should do that and that's what we try to do."

Goddard has started a "Go Fund Me" page for the Beloat family and is also working with another local woman, Judy Schmitt, on a cinnamon roll fundraiser.

