Mater Dei entering 2017 season with unanswered questions at QB

Mater Dei begins its season on Saturday and that could be a good thing for the Wildcats as head coach Mike Goebel is still trying to decide on who will replace graduated, all-state quarterback, Kurtis Wilderman, under center.

The decision is between two candidates: junior Tyler Goebel and sophomore Cole Happe. Whoever wins the job will have an experienced offensive line to protect them along with a veteran receiver in Walker Massey to throw to and a talented running back, in Chase Rheinlander.

"That'll probably be a game-time decision and that may change from game to game I don't know, but obviously one of them will start, but a lot of it will be determined by how practice goes this week and how well they make adjustments," explained coach Goebel. "Cole does a great job and Tyler's doing a very good job. Both of them have worked. Tyler's been to a number of camps off season and Cole has been here working religiously, so it should make each other better. They're pretty similar size-wise and i don't know one of them might have a step on the other as far as outright speed, but we've gotta go with the mental part of it too"

The Wildcats and their yet-to-be-named starting quarterback, will host Lutheran North of Saint Louis, Saturday, at 6 p.m. at the Reitz Bowl.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.