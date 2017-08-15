Union Co. schools closing for solar eclipse

Union County schools will not be in session this Monday for the solar eclipse.

The district cites anticipated increased traffic and a great deal of parent concern about the safety hazards of viewing the eclipse.

A pair of NASA approved eclipse viewing glasses will be sent home with each student, along with a NASA safety guidance document on Friday.

