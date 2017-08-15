Special dedication held for new walk path after $10K grant from Rotary Club

Evansville residents have another walking path to enjoy now.

It's located on the property adjacent to the State Hospital off Vann Avenue. A special dedication was held on Tuesday.

The path was recently improved through a $10,000 matching grant from the Evansville Morning Rotary Club and Rotary International.

"We picked this location because the amount of people who use the park there's students from UE, high school students the neighborhood associations always several hundred people a day it helps bring out the community and bring community involvement," explained Deborah Juncker, of the Evansville Morning Rotary Club and Rotary International.

There was also a bench dedicated to a former Rotarian, Oscar Ozete.

