Officials hoping to preserve historic jail in Boonville

For years, the old jail in Boonville has been vacant, but county commissioners and local nonprofit organizations are trying to change that.

The historic building was built for $30,000 in the 1870's and used as a jail until 1968. Most recently it was a senior citizens center, but for years now the historic building on East Main Street's been unoccupied.

Architects at Hafer and Associates have already done a study on the building. They revealed it would take more than $783,000 worth of work top get the building back into pristine condition from top to bottom.

County commissioners say they would also like to eventually renovate the old court house in Boonville as well.

