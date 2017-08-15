Man caught on camera vandalizing Virgin Mary statue

The Catholic Diocese of Evansville was hit by vandalism - and it was all caught on camera.

According to a police report, it happened around 10:30 Saturday night.

A video from a surveillance camera shows a car pull into the parking lot of Sarto Retreat House on Kentucky Avenue. A man then gets out of the car, walks over to the Virgin Mary statue and knocks it over.

Police and the Catholic Diocese right now trying to figure out who that man is.

After knocking over the statue the man is seen driving away.

The statue has since been repaired.

Call police if you have any information.

