Survey created to help Perry Co. Parks Board get input on master plan

As City and County park boards work on creating a five-year master plan, the Perry County Development Corporation has stepped in to help by creating a survey.

The surveys are designed to not only make local park boards eligible for funding, but also help officials decide what type of upgrades and improvements residents would like to see at local parks. It was created by a local Purdue extension office and asks questions like how often residents use the parks, and when they do, what type of equipment, facility or service are they using.

The survey will also be used to hopefully clear up some confusion as well.

"Different generations call the parks different names, so I might refer one of our parks as Castle park and someone else might call is Kids Creation park," Erin Emerson, Program Manager at Perry Co. Development Corporation, explained. "So that is definitely something that we have to overcome, because how do you survey people, if you don't even know the park I am talking about."

Officials say they would like to have at least 1,000 people respond before they close it.

