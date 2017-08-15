Students starting school year at local churches after construction delays on new academy

Students at Otwell Miller Academy are back in class this week, but not in the new building.

Construction delays at the new Otwell Miller Academy building means students are taking the bus to local churches instead. Director of Otwell Miller Academy, Rick Fears, says grades third through fifth are having class at Otwell United Methodist. Down the road, kindergarten through second-grade is at the Wesleyan Church.

Fears says while it's not an ideal situation, everyone is adjusting well.

"There hasn't been really much difficulty in transitioning," explained Fears. "There is few things like computer hook ups and those type of that we will use eventually and incorporate into our instruction in the new building."

We are told students will have to pack their lunches until late September or early October when they start their vendor food program.

One teacher says they always have extra food for kids if they forget to pack. And Fears said the parents are on board with their kids brown bagging it for a while.

"The parents have been very understanding about what's going to be required of them, their child here at the beginning," Fears explained. "The fact that they want a school back in this community far as I know they're all willing to sacrifice a little bit at the beginning knowing its short term to be able to send their child to a local educational institution"

Fears says the goal is to be in the new building by Monday,but they won't be going in without air conditioning and right now the HVAC system isn't installed.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.