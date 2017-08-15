Bond set at $100K for suspects in Madisonville drug, fraud case

New information about the raids on three Madisonville gas stations we told you about on Friday.

In court Tuesday, bond was set at $100,000 for 39-year old Shahanaz Narsinh, 42-year old Amin Narsinh, and 33-year old Paresh Patel. They are charged with fraudulent use of a unique identification card or electronic code for benefits.

34-year-old Sonal Patel is charged with conspiracy.

[PREVIOUS: 3 Madisonville gas stations raided in drug, fraud investigation]

Madisonville police and at least nine other agencies have been investigating the case for about a year now. They say they used confidential informants to illegally buy things with food-stamp cards at the gas stations.

The three are due back in court Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.