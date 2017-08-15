Wolf Hills rezoning proposal to be discussed with Planning Commission on Tuesday

Happening Tuesday in Henderson, the Planning Commission will discuss a controversial rezoning proposal.

The proposal would rezone 30 acres of the old Wolf Hills Golf Course into a residential area. The other 130 acres would be rezoned for other uses.

[PREVIOUS: Rezoning notice sparks homeowner concern in Wolf Hills neighborhood]

We spoke to several people who live near the course, who say they're concerned over what could happen to the property. Neighbors say they plan to speak up at during the public hearing, which starts at 6 p.m.

