Day of Darkness: Solar Eclipse viewed by thousands in the Tri-State

Live video from 14News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When 14News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Crowds in Wyoming just as it became dark (NBC)

Our live team coverage of the total solar eclipse continues until 2:00 p.m. Monday.

Click here to watch it live.

Thousands of people traveled to the Madisonville/Hopkinsville area to see the rare event.

Our crews spoke with dozens of eclipse fans. They are working on those stories now for 14 News at 4,5, and 6.

All of our Day of Darkness coverage can be found here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.